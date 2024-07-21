Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $3.68

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.53. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 156,212 shares.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.75) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $662.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 994,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 44,754 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

