Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $149.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.89.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $153.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.23 and its 200 day moving average is $147.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $158.19.
Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
