Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $153.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $158.19. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

