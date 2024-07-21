Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:SKX opened at $63.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

