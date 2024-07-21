SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $55.00 at Truist Financial

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SLG. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.83. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,384,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,524,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,067,000 after purchasing an additional 158,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

