Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of SHCO stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCO. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

