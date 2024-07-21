Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $722,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 49.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $643,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,363,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 88,407 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 58.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.1 %

SON opened at $51.88 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

