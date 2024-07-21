SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 0.2%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.01. 5,242,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 41,826,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SOUN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 239.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 209,154 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.