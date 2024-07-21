South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $513.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.59.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Insider Activity at South Plains Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares in the company, valued at $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 25.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price target on South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Recommended Stories

