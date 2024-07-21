SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWO. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 49,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

RWO opened at $43.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $44.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

