SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,368,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 2,465,974 shares.The stock last traded at $25.31 and had previously closed at $25.37.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,579.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,470,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,995,000 after buying an additional 3,264,288 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,227,000 after buying an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after buying an additional 67,315 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,488,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 686,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

