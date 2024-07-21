SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $131.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $134.47. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.36.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.