Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Down to $10.21

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $9.90. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 729,300 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 685.4% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 203,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 177,184 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

