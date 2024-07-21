STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,060,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,152,000 after buying an additional 110,453 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,206,000 after acquiring an additional 104,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in STAG Industrial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,539,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,686,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:STAG opened at $39.14 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

