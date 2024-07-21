Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.86 and last traded at $74.47. 2,268,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,355,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Starbucks Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

