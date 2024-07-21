State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 10,274 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 123,508 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 98,920 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,854,000 after acquiring an additional 39,143 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MHK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $129.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average is $114.91. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $136.40.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

