State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 12,390 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POST. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 56.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Post by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,456.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,456.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,320 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Post stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.70. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

