State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 13,541 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $686,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,223 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $3,871,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.98.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

