State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 2,182 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 29,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,644 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.20.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

