State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 4,842 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 483.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $37.41 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

