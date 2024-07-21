State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 647 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Science Applications International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP James Joshua Jackson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $120.90 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $104.26 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

