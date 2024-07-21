State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 6,638 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,168,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,421,000 after purchasing an additional 220,737 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,881,000 after acquiring an additional 543,488 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,062 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after acquiring an additional 740,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,406,000 after acquiring an additional 84,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

