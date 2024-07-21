State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,923,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

