State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $71,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,816,000 after purchasing an additional 558,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,541,000 after purchasing an additional 302,630 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,928,000 after buying an additional 237,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,771,000 after buying an additional 196,431 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $63.23 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

