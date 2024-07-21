State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 33.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Masimo

Masimo Stock Performance

Masimo stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $153.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.48 and its 200 day moving average is $128.57.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.