State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,403 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,971,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after acquiring an additional 972,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,181,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,386,000 after acquiring an additional 858,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 986.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 532,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 483,358 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,775,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after acquiring an additional 352,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDU. Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MDU Resources Group news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

