State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,318 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 10.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $184.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

