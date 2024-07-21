State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 5,391 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 89,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Olin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

