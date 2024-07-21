State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 7,407 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of New York Times worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 107.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,276 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R raised its stake in New York Times by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 143,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in New York Times by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NYT opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $54.36.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

