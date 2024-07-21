State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 7,911 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,539 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

