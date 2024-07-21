State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 9,541 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 26,009 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 265,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,249,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,265,000 after buying an additional 39,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

