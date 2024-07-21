State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 16,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.50.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $191.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.63 and a 200 day moving average of $200.80. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.26 and a 1 year high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

