State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Middleby were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 1,246.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 1,158.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Price Performance

MIDD stock opened at $126.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $161.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,385 shares of company stock valued at $304,134. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair raised Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Middleby in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIDD

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.