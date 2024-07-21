State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after purchasing an additional 487,882 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $18,944,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 63,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $165.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.63 and a 200 day moving average of $169.82. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $192.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

