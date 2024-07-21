State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 78.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $254.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.82%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

