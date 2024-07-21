State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 420,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 36,269 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 216.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 44,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NLY. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

