State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,175,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,865 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 475,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,202,000 after purchasing an additional 166,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,521,000 after purchasing an additional 165,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $109.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $146.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

