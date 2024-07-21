State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SLM by 20.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 267,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 46,032 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SLM by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SLM by 1,812.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 52,494 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SLM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,785,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Stories

