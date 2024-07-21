State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.02 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Genpact were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Genpact by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Genpact Price Performance

G stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

