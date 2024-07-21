State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,627 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after buying an additional 1,889,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,684,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after buying an additional 1,098,962 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after buying an additional 611,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,309,000 after buying an additional 483,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

