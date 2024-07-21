State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.30 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.86.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $125.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

