State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.55 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $167.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $174.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.92.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.