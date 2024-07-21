State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.64 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 24,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $50.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,953.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

