State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.80 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MSA Safety by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.2 %

MSA stock opened at $190.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.35 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair upgraded MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

