State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $73,476,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Ciena by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after acquiring an additional 791,215 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,952,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,881,000 after acquiring an additional 552,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Ciena by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 550,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 400,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.95. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $204,800.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,522,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $204,800.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,522,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,832 shares of company stock worth $769,636 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

