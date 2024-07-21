State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $85.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.82.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

