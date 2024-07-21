State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in H. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $154.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.51 and a 200-day moving average of $146.31. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

