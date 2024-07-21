State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.33 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 449,923 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NOV by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

