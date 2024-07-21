State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,474 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 392.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 441.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $37.74.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

