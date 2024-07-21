State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $8 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,541 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PARA opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $17.50.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARA. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

